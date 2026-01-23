Private Weight Loss Injections Driving Many into Debt, Survey Finds

Nearly 40% of people using private weight loss injections have fallen into debt as they struggle to afford the ongoing costs, according to a new survey. The findings highlight how some individuals are relying on credit cards, overdrafts, and even savings to cover the monthly expenses.

Debt Due to Rising Injection Costs

The survey, commissioned by banking app thinkmoney, revealed that 39% of respondents are now in debt due to the additional financial burden of weight loss jabs. On average, users reported owing £1,616, with many turning to overdrafts or maxing out their credit cards to keep up with payments. A significant number (49%) have also dipped into savings, with 17% using money set aside for emergencies to cover the cost.

Each month, the typical user spends £210 on weight loss injections, with some facing the prospect of missing scheduled payments or delaying treatment. Almost 10% of survey participants admitted they would skip a payment to afford the next dose, while 6% have already missed or rescheduled a payment.

Worries Over Future Cost Increases

While the cost of weight loss injections remains a significant concern, one in five users said they would be forced to stop treatment if costs continued to rise. The emotional and physical toll of discontinuing the injections is also a major worry for many, particularly for those who have struggled with weight management in the past.

Vix Leyton, a consumer expert at thinkmoney, noted that the fear of regaining lost weight is a real concern for many people. “If individuals are forced to stop because they can no longer afford the treatment, the consequences can go beyond finances, affecting both physical health and emotional well-being,” she said.

Conducted in January 2026 by Savanta, the survey gathered responses from over 1,000 weight loss injection users across the UK. The survey also revealed regional variations in the extent of debt, with the highest average debt reported in the East of England (£2,463.41) and the North East (£1,396.19). Scotland also reported a high level of financial strain, with nearly 40% of users in debt, owing an average of £1,799.06.