Private, all-civilian crew to be launched into Earth Orbit by SpaceX.

As Elon Musk’s business enters the space tourism arena, SpaceX is ready to launch four people into space on a three-day mission that will be the first to orbit the Earth with solely private citizens on board.

The “Inspiration4” mission brings to a close a summer that saw billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, in Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin spaceships, respectively, cross the last frontier a few days apart in July.

American billionaire Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of payment processing startup Shift4 Payment, has chartered the SpaceX journey. He’s also an accomplished pilot.

He hasn’t revealed the precise amount he paid SpaceX, but it’s in the tens of millions of dollars.

The flight itself is significantly more ambitious than the few weightless minutes available from Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon will travel beyond the International Space Station’s orbit.

In an episode of a Netflix documentary on the trip, Isaacman noted, “The risk is not zero.”

“You’re riding a rocket around the Earth at 17,500 miles (28,000 kilometers) per hour. There are dangers in that kind of environment.”

SpaceX has already sent ten people to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA, but this will be the first time it transports non-professional astronauts.

The launch will take place on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (0000 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Center in Florida’s launch pad 39A, where the Apollo missions to the Moon took off.

Three non-public persons were chosen for the expedition, in addition to Isaacman, who is the mission commander, through a process that was originally advertised at the Super Bowl in February.

Each crew member was chosen to represent one of the mission’s pillars.

Hayley Arceneaux, the youngest, is a childhood bone cancer survivor who represents “hope.”

She will be the first person to travel to space with a prosthetic limb.

“Are we headed to the Moon?” says the narrator.

When she was offered her seat, she inquired.

“It appears like no one has visited in decades. In the documentary, she laughed and said, “I learned that.”

The 29-year-old was chosen because she works as a Physician Assistant for St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, which is Inspiration4’s philanthropic benefactor.

Chris Sembroski, 42, a former US Air Force veteran who currently works in the aviation sector, was one of the donors who secured the seat of “generosity.”

Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old earth science professor who just missed out in 2009, was granted the final seat, which represents “prosperity.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.