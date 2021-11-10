Prince Harry claims to have warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ahead of the US Capitol riots.

Just a day before rioters stormed the US Capitol to try to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, Prince Harry says he alerted Twitter’s CEO that the network was allowing a coup to be conducted.

The crowd had been roused by Donald Trump’s speech hours before, in which he hammered away at his baseless allegations that the election he lost to Biden was stolen from him.

Following the tragic Capitol assault, Twitter removed Trump off the platform, his favored social media channel, for fear of inciting additional violence.

“Jack and I were contacting each other previous to January 6,” Prince Harry revealed of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday at RE:WIRED, a conference hosted by technology journal Wired.

“I cautioned him that his platform was being used to organize a coup. That email was sent the day before, and since then, nothing has been heard from him “Added he.

Harry’s words were met with silence by Twitter.

“Hatred, divisiveness, and lies have come to define the internet. That can’t possibly be correct. Those with children, in particular, should be aware of this “During a panel discussion on misinformation, Harry went on to remark.

“I would expect that as human beings, as individuals with the freedom to choose and make decisions, they would be more concerned about… people’s safety,” he continued.

After announcing last year that they would be stepping aside from frontline royal duties, Harry and his wife Meghan have adopted a life of high-profile activism and are currently based in the United States.

They relocated to Los Angeles, severing financial links with the royal family and inking a slew of lucrative deals, including Netflix and Apple TV+.

However, they sparked debate when they accused an anonymous senior member of the royal family of racism in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey that polarized opinion on both sides of the Atlantic.