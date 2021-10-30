Prince Andrew requests that the ‘baseless’ sex case against him be dismissed by a US court.

As he requested a New York court to dismiss the case against him, Prince Andrew argued that his accuser was trying to profit from the “baseless litigation” against him.

The Duke of York’s lawyers accused Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince “to obtain another payment” from her accusations against the late infamous billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, according to a filing in Manhattan.

Attorney Andrew Brettler commented, “Most people could only dream of acquiring the sums of money that Giuffre has secured for herself over the years.”

“This provides Giuffre with a compelling reason to continue launching baseless lawsuits against persons like Prince Andrew, whose tarnished reputation is simply the most recent collateral damage of the Epstein disaster,” he continued.

Giuffre claims that Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting prosecution on allegations of child sex trafficking, lent her out for sex with his affluent and influential cronies.

In August, the 38-year-old filed a lawsuit against Andrew, alleging that he sexually abused her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with a crime and has categorically refuted the allegations.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son acknowledged that he had been issued legal papers in the dispute and had been given until October 29 to answer.

On Friday, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the complaint for “failure to allege a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

They also asked Giuffre to “provid[e]a more definitive description of her allegations.”

“If Virginia Giuffre was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, nothing can justify, much alone properly depict, the abhorrence and seriousness of Epstein’s terrible behavior towards Giuffre,” they wrote.

“Prince Andrew, however, never sexually molested or raped Giuffre, despite the suffering he allegedly caused as a result of Epstein’s alleged misbehavior. He categorically denies Giuffre’s unfounded accusations.” Andrew allegedly sexually molested Giuffre at the London house of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Giuffre.

She also claims he assaulted her at Epstein’s New York home and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Giuffre “allegedly obtained millions of dollars” from a 2017 settlement when she sued Maxwell, according to Andrew’s lawyers.

They also claimed that a 2009 settlement she reached with Epstein barred her from suing anybody else over the allegations of sexual assault.

A request for comment from Giuffre’s lawyer was not immediately returned. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.