Prince Andrew is being sued in a New York court for alleged sexual misconduct.

On Monday, the late US businessman Jeffrey Epstein was sued in a New York court for alleged sexual abuse of a lady who claims she was “leased out” for teenage sex by the late British Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre was the plaintiff in the complaint against the defendant, “Prince Andrew, Duke of York,” according to the petition in the US district court in Manhattan.

In the petition, Giuffre claimed that she was “frequently mistreated by Epstein” and that he “loaned her out to other influential men for sexual purposes.”

“The Defendant, Prince Andrew, was one such powerful man.”

Giuffre said Andrew sexually molested her when she was under the age of 18 in the London house of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the complaint.

It claimed that “Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew coerced (the) Plaintiff, a child, into having sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will.”

Andrew, 61, has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and has stated that he has no recall of meeting her, but the charges have the potential to harm the British royal family.

Because of his acquaintance with Epstein, Andrew, the Queen’s second son, stood down from royal obligations in 2019.

Andrew allegedly abused Giuffre at Epstein’s New York mansion and on Little St. James, Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, according to Giuffre.

Giuffre, who is now 38 years old, is suing Andrew under the Child Victims Act because she was 17 at the time of the incident.

Epstein was a multibillionaire hedge fund manager who befriended celebrities like Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

While awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking children, he committed suicide in jail in 2019.

A photograph allegedly showing Andrew and Giuffre in Maxwell’s London residence before one incident of sexual assault was presented in the court files.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to accusations of recruiting young females for Epstein in court in April.

She allegedly met girls by taking them shopping and to the movies, then enticed them into giving Epstein nude massages while he performed sex acts.

Giuffre is suing Andrew for “exemplary and punitive damages,” as she has previously stated in televised interviews.

“I am holding Prince Andrew responsible for his actions against me. “The powerful and wealthy are not immune from being held accountable for their actions,” she stated in a statement to the press.

“This was not an easy decision for me to make. My family comes first as a mother and wife. I’m well aware that this conduct will expose me to Prince Andrew’s wrath. Brief News from Washington Newsday.