Prince Andrew has asked a US court to dismiss a sex case against him.

According to a court document, Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom filed a motion on Friday asking a New York court to dismiss a sexual harassment complaint brought against him.

Andrew “respectfully moves to dismiss plaintiff Virginia Giuffre’s complaint,” according to the Duke of York’s attorneys.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew in August, alleging that he sexually attacked her when she was 17 and a child under US state law more than 20 years ago.

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with a crime and has categorically refuted the allegations.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son acknowledged that he had been issued legal papers in the dispute and had been given until October 29 to answer.

His lawyers requested that the action be dismissed “for failing to allege a claim upon which relief can be given” in a Manhattan district court.

They also requested that Giuffre, 38, “provide a more concrete account of her charges

”

The brief statement stated, “Prince Andrew humbly requests that the court hold oral argument on his motion.”

Andrew allegedly sexually molested Giuffre at the London house of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, according to Giuffre.

She also claims he abused her at disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Guiffre claims Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on allegations of child sex trafficking, rented her out for sex with his affluent and influential colleagues.

Since being forced to leave the royal frontline in 2019 for failing to disassociate himself from Epstein, Andrew has been rarely seen in public.

On November 29, Maxwell is set to stand trial in New York on charges of recruiting minor females for Epstein to abuse. She has entered a not guilty plea.