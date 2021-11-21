President Radev of Bulgaria is set to run for a second term.

According to exit polls, Bulgaria’s outgoing president Rumen Radev was set to earn a comfortable re-election victory in the second round of Sunday’s presidential election.

Radev won between 63 and 65 percent of the vote, according to three polling institutions, after being backed by various parties that support the kind of change he campaigned for during his first term.

The post was primarily ceremonial before Radev gained office for his first term, but he has altered it, placing it at the center of the fight against corruption in the European Union’s poorest country.

Radev said he wants to continue his goal of “transformation” after casting his vote earlier Sunday, adding, “Allow’s take our fate into our own hands, not let others damage our future.”

Radev was already the frontrunner in the lead-up to Sunday’s run-off, having received 49 percent of the vote in the first round last weekend.

But, after missing out on an outright majority, he faced scholar Anastas Gerdjikov, who received 23% of the vote.

Radev, a former fighter pilot, is the most popular politician in Bulgaria, yet the country is divided by political parties. They have failed to provide the stable administration required to combat deep-seated corruption and the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

“Everything seems to be going wrong. For my children, grandchildren, and past students, I want that to change “Dobrinka Nakova, a retired teacher, told AFP she was out voting in Sofia.

Antoniy Todorov, a political science professor at New Bulgarian University, described the election as “a struggle between two visions” in the eastern European country.

In a recent blog article, he described the conflict as one between “soft tolerance of endemic corruption and hard resistance to a paradigm of administration that leverages public power for private ends.”

After a new anti-corruption party gained a surprise success in the country’s third general election this year, a clear victory for Radev, 58, might usher in a period of political stability.

We Continue the Change is looking for coalition partners to break the six-month political impasse that has dragged out the country’s greatest political crisis since communism ended three decades ago.

Gerdjikov, 58, was sponsored by former conservative Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, which finished second in the general election.

Analysts predicted that voter apathy would make Radev’s election more difficult, as he ran as an independent after being backed by the Socialists for his first five-year tenure.

Only 40% of those who are eligible get selected. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.