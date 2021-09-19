President Biden’s WTO waiver has drawbacks.

The Biden administration aspires to strengthen America’s global standing. As a result, it backed a request to renounce all intellectual property rights linked to COVID-19 before the World Trade Organization.

No doubt, the president wants this offer to be perceived as a magnanimous gesture that his predecessor, who ran on the slogan “America First,” would never have made. The announcement’s implication was that this isn’t Trump’s America.

However, at best, this endorsement is impotent virtue signaling, and at worst, it is deadly economic capitulation.

Surprisingly, it caught our European allies off guard by doing so. The EU countries, particularly Germany, oppose the proposed waiver. Even the World Trade Organization (WTO) did not completely support the initial proposal, which would have applied to a wide range of medical devices and tests.

To to President Biden, the simplest way for America to improve its worldwide position is to serve as the world’s “arsenal” of vaccines. His administration has already committed to donating over 580 million of our excess doses to underdeveloped countries, many of which are experiencing their highest COVID-19 case counts since the outbreak began. In addition, the United States has provided enough money to global vaccination initiatives to assist underdeveloped countries in purchasing an additional 330 million doses.

These are some remarkable numbers. However, we could donate considerably more of our vaccination surplus if we wanted to. Almost every American who wants to get vaccinated has been able to do so for months, so storing pills and letting them spoil makes little sense.

Waiving intellectual property rights, on the other hand, will not increase vaccine supply for a variety of legal and logistical reasons. For proposals to take effect, all 164 WTO members must agree. A similar endeavor to address patents and the HIV epidemic began in 2001 and was not completed until 2017.

Even if the waiver receives majority approval from major supplier countries and the developing globe, it will face significant challenges in increasing supply.

To begin with, the majority of establishments capable of producing vaccinations are already doing so. The world’s largest vaccine maker, India’s Serum Institute, claims to be on track to produce a billion doses this year. South Africa’s largest generics manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, is on track to generate hundreds of millions of pills. Companies are also licensing their remedies to the underdeveloped world on a voluntary basis.

Second, the current supply bottleneck is due to a scarcity of raw materials, not IP protections.

When a Guardian writer asked the CEO of the Serum Institute if. Brief News from Washington Newsday.