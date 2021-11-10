Prejudice is combated by a pioneering Mexican trans clinic.

When Sandra Montiel’s friend sought medical help after a botched cosmetic procedure, she was denied down by seven hospitals until she went to Mexico’s first public transgender clinic.

“They didn’t even want to touch her, check her, or clean her in the other hospitals, and that’s discrimination,” Montiel, a 43-year-old sex worker in Mexico City, said.

Her companion required assistance due to difficulties resulting from the injection of biopolymer fillers in her buttocks.

Such injections, if done incorrectly, might result in life-threatening infections.

But it wasn’t until she sought treatment from Mexico City’s new Comprehensive Health Unit for Transgender People that she was able to find someone who could help her.

The clinic is the country’s first of its sort, and it’s a rarity in Latin America, where transgender patients are often treated in private institutions.

The clinic attempts to eliminate the misunderstanding and rejection that many members of the community experience while seeking medical help, by providing treatments such as psychiatric counseling and hormonal treatment.

“Not all health centers are equipped to deal with transgender people or are familiar with their needs. (Trans patients) frequently feel discriminated against or fear abuse “Erika Gonzalez, a clinic coordinator, agreed.

The clinic features 11 transgender women and men among its 32 employees, which was one of Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum’s campaign promises.

This is in stark contrast to other clinics, where trans patients “feel violated, alienated, and discriminated against,” according to Oyuki Martinez, an activist and health center advisor.

“Understanding from peers fosters trust, empathy, and service quality,” she explained.

Karim Gutierrez, a nurse at the clinic, understands how it feels to be discriminated against because of his gender identity, which helps him deal with patients.

Patients may be treated “without being asked, ‘What are you?’ when we’re truly people,” he remarked.

Gutierrez, 38, went through the legal process of changing his gender two years ago, a move that has been lawful in the capital since 2014.

The clinic, which is housed in a two-story structure in the city center, includes two general practitioners and four specialists.

Despite the fact that it does not perform surgery, it can refer patients to other public hospitals if necessary.

It has seen roughly 200 patients in the six weeks since it opened, the majority of whom are seeking psychological assistance in order to begin hormonal and other treatments.

The clinic is now serving Mexico City’s trans community, but Martinez says the goal is to establish comparable clinics around the country. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.