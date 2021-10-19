Powell’s investments raise doubts about central bankers’ market behavior.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pulled $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year, according to disclosure forms, raising new suspicions about central bank trading behavior.

Powell’s declaration, unlike that of a Fed regional bank president who quit last month after being chastised for aggressively trading individual stocks, only indicates fund transactions.

However, the news comes as President Joe Biden weighs re-appointing Powell to a second four-year term as Fed chairman.

Powell’s term ends in early February, and Biden has yet to comment on his plans, though Powell’s predecessor at the Fed, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is said to favour keeping him in the job.

According to papers examined by AFP, the October 1, 2020 sell from the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index was Powell’s largest single transaction in the last six years of disclosures dating back to when he was a member of the Fed board.

“The monies were withdrawn to satisfy family expenses,” a Federal Reserve spokeswoman told AFP.

The transactions were initially disclosed on Monday by The American Prospect, a liberal news site that has advocated for Powell to be dismissed, and were linked to conversations at the time about a fresh pandemic relief package and a single day plunge in the stock market.

Given the Fed’s active position in the US economy, such trading activity raises doubts, and a single word from Powell or other central bankers can send stock values soaring or plunging.

Fed officials are prohibited from owning financial equities since they regulate banks, and they are subject to a 10-day trading embargo before the policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee meets (FOMC).

Powell made a significant transaction a month before the Fed’s policy meeting.

A government ethics officer signed all of the disclosure papers, indicating that they followed the rules. The forms are available on the Office of Government Ethics’ website.

After news of stock trades by Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren surfaced last month, Powell stated that the officials had not broken any existing rules, but he did announce plans to review the ethics rules governing investing, and an internal watchdog is looking into the activity.

Rosengren’s already-scheduled retirement was brought up by several months to September 30, while Kaplan left his role on October 8.

In February 2020, a day before Powell's announcement, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida transferred between $1 million and $5 million from a bond fund to a stock fund.