Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, intends to maintain the current policy stance in the face of rising inflation.

Despite the fact that inflation reached a 13-year high in June, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he believes it will begin to fall.

“Inflation has noticeably increased and will likely continue elevated in coming months before moderating,” Powell said in the semiannual Monetary Policy Report, which will be handed to the House Financial Services subcommittee on Wednesday.

Powell is scheduled to address the committee at 12 p.m. EDT.

“Inflation is momentarily bolstered by base effects, as the substantial pandemic-related price falls from last spring are no longer included in the 12-month calculation,” Powell stated.

“Strong demand in sectors where production bottlenecks or other supply limitations have limited production has led to exceptionally rapid price increases for some goods and services, which should largely reverse as the bottlenecks unwind,” he stated. Prices for pandemic-affected services have also risen in recent months, as demand for these services has increased as the economy has reopened.”

The Labor Department announced the June consumer price index on Tuesday, which showed a 0.9 percent increase for the month of June, with the largest price increases occurring in cars, food, and energy. In June, car and truck costs grew by 10.5 percent, while food prices increased by 0.8 percent and energy prices increased by 1.5 percent.

Powell expressed confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to keep its target range average of 2%.

“We continue to believe that maintaining the current target range for the federal funds rate will be appropriate until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee’s assessment of maximum employment, and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time,” he said.

“If we observed evidence that the course of inflation or longer-term inflation expectations were rising considerably and persistently beyond levels compatible with our goal,” he said in response.

Overall, Powell expressed optimism in his testimony, noting that “household balance sheets are, on average, pretty strong,” that “business leverage has been reducing from high levels,” and that “the institutions at the core of the financial system are resilient.”