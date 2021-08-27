Powell is in the spotlight as markets await the Fed’s taper plans.

With the US economy having recovered from the worst of the 2008 crisis, global financial markets are looking forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday to see if he would outline plans to reverse the central bank’s enormous stimulus measures.

However, fears about the economy’s impact from the rapidly spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus may make a pronouncement at the annual Jackson Hole central banking conference premature.

“Powell’s speech is unlikely to provide any new information,” said Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets, a seasoned Fed watcher.

When Covid-19 reshaped the world’s largest economy last year, the Federal Reserve acted quickly to avoid a major recession, cutting interest rates to zero in March 2020 and purchasing massive amounts of Treasury debt and agency mortgage-backed securities to give liquidity to the financial system.

Those initiatives undoubtedly spared the US from a greater economic downturn, but they were never intended to be permanent.

The Federal Reserve has stated that it will slow the speed of its enormous bond-buying program before raising the benchmark lending rate — albeit no action on the latter is expected anytime soon, maybe for years, while the former is considered a difficult operation.

In an analysis, Levy predicted that Powell’s speech would keep to the Fed’s current script of easing into tapering while distancing the unwinding of asset purchases from rate hikes.

Because of widespread vaccinations, businesses across the United States have been able to reopen fully, restoring millions of jobs and bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.4 percent last month, significantly lower than the pre-pandemic figure of 3.5 percent.

However, labor shortages and transportation challenges have conspired to cause supply bottlenecks, resulting in a four-percentage-point increase in inflation, which Fed policymakers believe will soon subside.

In recent days, central bank authorities have stated that they prefer beginning to reduce their current monthly bond purchases of $120 billion, though some have cautioned that the Delta variation could create a delay.

The good figures suggest “there’s an opportunity to begin to pull back on asset purchases,” according to Kansas City Fed Bank President Esther George, who is also the host of the Jackson Hole conference and is considered an inflation hawk.

However, she intimated in an interview with Fox Business Network that the specifics could have to wait until “the communication… coming out of our September meeting.”

The conference’s organizers hoped to bring it back to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.