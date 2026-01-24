Poundland Shifts Focus After Major Store Closures and Job Cuts

Discount retailer Poundland has marked the end of a turbulent chapter, concluding a major restructuring process that saw the closure of 149 stores and the loss of 2,200 jobs. Following a series of financial setbacks, including a £51 million pre-tax loss in 2024, the company is now focusing on regaining stability by simplifying its product offerings and returning to its discount roots.

The company’s restructuring efforts, which began in 2025, were driven by challenging trading conditions, a less-than-popular overhaul of its clothing lines, and mounting costs. Amid fierce competition from brands like B