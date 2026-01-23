Poundland Completes Overhaul After Store Closures and Job Cuts

Poundland has confirmed the completion of its significant restructuring plan, which saw the closure of 149 stores and the elimination of 2,200 jobs in a bid to stabilize the struggling retailer. Despite the end of the large-scale closures, the company acknowledges that it still has substantial work ahead to fully recover.

Restructuring Plan Finished

The discount retailer, which has recently endured financial difficulties, wrapped up its overhaul at the end of 2025. This included reducing its store count from around 800 to 651 locations across the UK. The workforce also decreased by approximately 2,200, dropping from 14,200 to 12,000 employees by year-end.

The company also closed two of its four warehouses in Darton, South Yorkshire, and Springvale in Bilston, West Midlands, as part of its efforts to streamline operations. The reorganization extended to its customer service center in Walsall, West Midlands, further reflecting the deep structural changes aimed at simplifying the business.

Poundland emphasized that future closures would be limited to typical business processes, such as lease events, but assured that its overhaul had concluded. “The heavy lifting in terms of store closures is now complete,” the company said in a statement.

Positive Signs Amid Decline

While sales figures showed a decline, the company is optimistic about its future. For the final quarter of 2025, Poundland reported a 2.9% drop in like-for-like sales. However, it noted a 2% increase in comparable store sales by volume, indicating that customers are responding to the return to its core discount offerings.

In a sign of recovery, underlying earnings rose by £8.4 million to £17.3 million, which met the company’s expectations for the period. Managing Director Barry Williams stressed that although progress had been made, more work was needed to fully reinvigorate the brand. “Our focus on cost management has given us a foundation, but we know that no turnaround is possible without a stronger product offering,” he remarked.

The company is now concentrating on improving its product ranges and simplifying its pricing structure. As part of its recovery strategy, Poundland is reintroducing its in-house clothing line, Pep