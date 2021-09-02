Positive US jobless data boosts stock markets.

Traders said stock markets climbed on Thursday, boosted by a solid start on Wall Street and a decline in jobless claims in the world’s largest economy.

Investors were encouraged by a drop in the number of weekly unemployment claims and the potential of more favorable data on Friday, as stock prices in Fresh York began significantly higher, heading for new record territory.

The robust performance on Wall Street injected life into an otherwise sluggish European session, where markets had been generally in the red earlier in the day.

By mid-afternoon, however, stock markets in London, Frankfurt, and Paris had all recovered their footing.

In the week ending August 28, the US Labor Department reported a seasonally adjusted 340,000 new aid submissions, down 14,000 from the previous week’s upwardly corrected number and the lowest since Covid-19 forced millions of layoffs in March 2020.

The study comes ahead of Friday’s release of the much-anticipated August jobs report, which experts will be looking for clues as to when the US Federal Reserve might start winding down its enormous stimulus program.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, “the feeling is that another solid report will greenlight an announcement” on slowing asset purchases at the Fed’s September meeting.

“Most market watchers aren’t anticipating the US central bank to publish its taper plans until its November meeting at the earliest,” said Forex.com analyst Matt Weller, following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s cautious economic assessment last week.

“However, traders will be watching Friday’s big employment data to see if the labor market is recovering as projected or if more delays are in store.”

Oil prices rebounded after OPEC and other major producers agreed to increase supply as the economy improves and demand is projected to increase.

Earlier in Asia, markets were divided, with renewed concerns over China’s assault on internet companies countering optimism about the global recovery prospects and lessening Covid fears.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3 percent to 35,434.02 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.04 percent to 7,152.77.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.01 percent to 15,826.18.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.1 percent at 6,764.71.

At 4,229.44, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.05 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 0.3 percent to 28,543.51 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.2 percent to 26,090.43. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,597.04, up 0.8 percent (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1853 is up from $1.1839.

Pound/dollar: $1.3810 is up from $1.3770.

The euro is currently trading at 85.82 pence against the pound.