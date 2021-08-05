Positive data boosts Wall Street’s performance.

On Thursday, Wall Street and most European stock markets climbed as traders evaluated favorable US data, inflation concerns, and Covid’s Delta variant’s economic threat.

At midday, US stocks were higher as statistics reflecting a better labor market and supply chain position reassured traders concerned about the economy’s health.

Most European stock markets ended the day higher after another day of positive corporate earnings reports, with aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce returning to profitability in the first half, Siemens tripling quarterly profits, and mining giant Glencore targeting a $2.8 billion return to shareholders after strong half-year results.

However, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was unchanged after the Bank of England stated it may tighten monetary policy as inflation rises to 4% this year, double its objective.

The central bank, on the other hand, has maintained its record-low interest rate and emergency stimulus for the time being.

The pound was trading against the US dollar and the European Union’s euro.

Hong Kong and Chinese indices ended the day lower in Asia.

While central bankers around the world have mostly stated that price increases are temporary when pandemic-affected economies reopen, investors are betting that interest rates will rise sooner than expected to keep inflation in check.

Markets are watching to see when central banks will start to unwind their massive emergency stimulus programs.

Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, believes the Bank of England will not reverse course in the near future.

“It now appears like the monetary policy fist around interest rates may tighten sooner than the bank had previously expected if the economy continues to rebound,” she added.

New claims for jobless benefits decreased again last week, but the trade balance results hinted at an end to supply chain snarls that had driven up prices, sending US markets higher.

Investors appeared to have accepted the threat posed by the Delta version, according to Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, and decided it was not a game changer for the economy, at least not for now.

“The stock market’s general behavior does not indicate undue concern about the Delta variant’s impact,” he explained.

“It is acknowledged that it may delay growth, but there is no fear that it will lead to a recession.”

The statistics comes a day after payroll services providers released gloomy results showing that private hiring in the United States fell to 330,000 in July, the lowest level since February.

Investors are now waiting for official confirmation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.