Portable air conditioners have been recalled due to a fire hazard; one death has been reported.

The portable air conditioners of a company located in New Jersey are being recalled due to the risk of fire and burns. One death, as well as property damage and injury, has been attributed to the usage of an impacted product.

According to the announcement on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, a “faulty drain motor” in the Royal Sovereign/Royal Centurian portable air conditioners might cause the plastic casing to ignite, creating fire and burn concerns.

The company has received 11 reports of portable air conditioners smoking or catching fire while in use, resulting in property damage totaling over $1 million. The hazard might also result in “severe harm and death,” according to the warning. In 2016, a mother died from smoke inhalation-related injuries, and her two children were also injured.

As a result, anyone who has a portable air conditioner that is part of the recall should turn it off right once and contact the firm for a pro-rated reimbursement based on when the device was purchased. Customers should also avoid using their affected portable air conditioners, even if they appear to be in good working order.

“Even though your portable air conditioner appears to be safe,” the business stated, “we are requesting all consumers to cease using it immediately and participate in the recall.” “To prevent further use, turn off the unit, unplug it, and properly break the electrical cord. Shock, electrocution, or death could occur if the machine is not unplugged.” Royal Sovereign (Model No. PAC-3012, Model No. PAC-3012 RB) and Royal Centurian portable air conditioners are included in the recall (Model No. ARP-3012, Model No. ARP-3012 KIT, Model No. ARP-3012S, Model No. ARP-3014, Model No. ARP – 3014 SC). These details can be found on a sticker attached to the rear of the unit. The CPSC website has images of the portable air conditioners as well as the label.

The recall affects approximately 33,570 units. From March 2008 to August 2014, they were available at Sears, COSTCO, Home Depot, Best Buy, and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as well as on Amazon.com.

Customers can reach Royal Sovereign International at 833-947-3699 or [email protected] through email.