Porsche will open its first factory outside of Europe in Malaysia.

Porsche will open its first manufacturing outside of Europe in Malaysia next year, according to officials, in order to meet increasing demand in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the corporation and Malaysian officials, the production location in the northern state of Kedah would complete final assembly of specific models for the local market.

Malaysian Trade Minister Azmin Ali described the move as a “strategic choice by Porsche demonstrating its desire to establish a long-term presence in” Southeast Asia.

The new facility, which will be built in partnership with a local partner, will be a “standalone project of modest size and capacity,” according to Albrecht Reimold, a member of the Volkswagen-owned brand’s board of directors.

“It demonstrates our desire to learn and adapt to specific local market conditions,” he added.

Malaysians who want to buy a Porsche must currently pay exorbitant levies on imported vehicles. Other international automakers have long had assembly factories in the country to serve the domestic market.

Malaysia has a rapidly increasing middle class and has experienced strong growth in recent years, despite a significant coronavirus outbreak that has harmed the economy.