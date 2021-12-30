Popular Cream Puffs are being recalled due to the possibility of metal fragments.

A business is voluntarily recalling certain cream puff items due to the possibility of tiny metal pieces.

According to a corporate notification issued on the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the problem with Poppies International’s Delizza-branded cream puffs was detected during manufacture.

The “Delizza Choc Enrobed 30ct (400g)” with the UPC code 6 76670 00402 2 and “best before” date of 06/09/2023, the “Delizza Cream Puffs 30 ct (375g)” with the UPC code 6 76670 00107 6 and “best before” date of 06/10/2023, and the “Delizza Cream Puffs 120 ct (1.5 kg)” with the UPC code 6 766 The FDA website has photos of the products’ packaging as well as particular Lot codes to check for.

The products in question were manufactured from December 7 to 10 and sold from December 16 to 23 in a variety of retailers around the country. The recalled items were sold in Costco shops throughout Northern California, as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada. At Northern California, they were also offered in “select” Safeway shops. Recalled cream puffs were offered at ShopRite and PriceRite outlets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The FDA warns that hard or sharp foreign objects in food can cause severe injuries such as lacerations to the mouth, tongue, throat, or intestines, as well as damage to teeth and gums.

The size of the possible fragment fragments found in the recalled items is unknown. Objects with a maximum dimension of 7 millimeters, however, “rarely cause trauma or serious harm unless in certain risk populations such as babies, surgical patients, and the elderly,” according to the FDA. In the case of the present recall, there have been no reports of injuries or incidents involving the recalled products.

Those who purchased an impacted product should return it to the store where they acquired it for a full refund. They can also reach out to the company by emailing [email protected] or calling 252-428-7118.