Pope Francis is on his way to the front lines of the migrant crisis in Cyprus.

On Thursday, Pope Francis will visit the divided island of Cyprus as part of a historic journey to promote two of his top priorities: the misery of migrants and interfaith cooperation.

The 84-year-old pontiff will arrive at Larnaca Airport on the Mediterranean island for a two-day visit before heading to Greece, another hotspot in Europe’s immigration crisis.

His journey has been dubbed “historic” by Cypriot authorities.

Francis will be the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus, which is predominantly Greek Orthodox. In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI paid a visit.

His visit to the country, which complains of being disproportionately burdened by the influx of people wanting to enter the European Union, will focus on migration.

The journey will end with a service at an open-air football stadium in Nicosia, which will be highly anticipated by the country’s estimated 25,000 Catholics.

Thousands of Maronites with ancestors from Syria and Lebanon make up the Catholic minority, although the majority are overseas laborers from the Philippines and South Asia, as well as African migrants.

To ensure the safety of the visit, more than 500 Cypriot police officers will be on duty.

Francis will lead an ecumenical prayer with migrants at a church that serves worshippers from dozens of countries along the city’s “Green Line” on Friday afternoon.

Negotiations with the Vatican were ongoing, according to Cypriot authorities, to arrange the relocation of migrant families now in Cyprus to Rome.

That would be a replay of Francis’ gesture in 2016 on the Greek island of Lesbos, when he returned to the Vatican with three Syrian Muslim families fleeing bombardment in their homeland.

Francis referred to the Mediterranean as a “great cemetery” in a video message prior to the trip, referring to the thousands of migrants who have died trying to reach European beaches to flee conflict and poverty.

The pope has always advocated for improved protection for migrants, and he voiced his sorrow last weekend over the drowning of 27 persons attempting to cross the English Channel, as well as others stranded at the Belarus-Poland border.

“We all know that Pope Francis prioritizes the most vulnerable and marginalized people. Today’s migrants are those who have been compelled to flee their nations in distress or unlawfully “Selim Sfeir, the Maronite Archbishop of Cyprus, told AFP.

According to Cypriot officials, the island has the highest proportion of first-time asylum seekers among all 27 European Union members.