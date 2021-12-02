Pope Francis has arrived in Cyprus for a historic visit.

Pope Francis landed in Cyprus on Thursday as part of a historic tour to promote two of his top priorities: the misery of migrants and interfaith dialogue.

The 84-year-old pontiff arrived at Larnaca airport on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, where he will stay until early Saturday before heading to Greece, another front in Europe’s migrant and refugee crisis.

After Benedict XVI’s visit in 2010, Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus, which has a Greek Orthodox majority.

His visit to the country is centered on migration, with the country complaining of being disproportionately burdened by the influx of individuals attempting to enter the European Union.

The pope said the five-day journey was a “opportunity to confront a humanity wounded” ahead of his visit, stressing that there were “so many people in quest of hope.”

“It will be a voyage to the wellsprings of apostolic faith and fraternity among Christians of various denominations,” he added.

The journey to Cyprus will end in a mass at an open-air football stadium in Nicosia, which will be keenly anticipated by the country’s estimated 25,000 Catholics.

Thousands of Maronites with ancestors from Syria and Lebanon are among them, although the majority are overseas laborers from the Philippines and South Asia, as well as African migrants.

More than 500 Cypriot police officers are on duty to ensure the safety of the visitors.

Francis will lead an ecumenical prayer with migrants at a Nicosia church that feeds worshippers from dozens of countries near the UN-monitored “Green Line” that divides the island on Friday afternoon.

Negotiations with the Vatican were underway, according to Cypriot authorities, to arrange the transfer to Rome of many migrant families now residing in Cyprus.

That would be a replay of Francis’ gesture in 2016 on the Greek island of Lesbos, when he returned to the Vatican with three Syrian Muslim families fleeing bombardment in their homeland.

Francis described the Mediterranean as a “great cemetery” in a video message sent ahead of the trip, referring to the thousands who have perished trying to reach European shores to flee conflict and poverty.

“We know that Pope Francis prioritizes the most disadvantaged and marginalized,” Selim Sfeir, the Maronite archbishop of Cyprus, told AFP.

According to Cypriot officials, the island has the highest proportion of first-time asylum seekers among all 27 EU nations. They blame Turkey of allowing migrants from the north to enter the country.

Since 1974, Cyprus has been split.