Pooran Powers Leads West Indies To ODI Series Victory Over Australia

On Saturday, the West Indies won the second One-Day International of the three-match series against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados by four wickets, bringing the series to a halt. Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder both hit half-centuries.

In response to the visitors’ modest total of 187 all out, the home side slumped to 72 for five before Pooran, who was named “Man of the Match” for his unbeaten 59, and former captain Holder, who contributed an invaluable 52, put on a crucial 93-run stand for the seventh wicket to swing the match decisively in their team’s favor.

With 12 overs to spare, they reached the target of 191 for six. As a result of this result, the series decider will be played on Monday at the same venue as the final match.

Previously, the Australians had to design their own comeback from a far more dire condition.

Following the Caribbean seamers’ early success, Australia collapsed to 45 for six after the decision to bat first was taken on Thursday before the match was halted due to a positive Covid 19 test by a non-playing member of the West Indies staff. Spinner Akeal Hosein snatched three quick wickets.

After that, Matthew Wade teamed up with Mitchell Starc to put on 51 for the seventh wicket, before Adam Zampa was eclipsed by number ten Wes Agar as they put on 59 for the ninth wicket.

Agar, who was left out of the starting eleven for the match but was only brought in after Josh Hazlewood complained of a calf strain compounded by being isolated in his hotel room for 48 hours owing to the Covid 19 concern, topscored with 41 runs, with Wade and Zampa each contributing 36.

Starc warmed up for his new ball work with a good 19-ball innings before removing Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo in quick succession, reinforcing his ever-present danger to a shaky West Indies top order. Spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Turner then combined for three wickets, seemingly ensuring a complete surrender, identical to the opening match of the series.

But, despite being dropped twice, Pooran and Holder took advantage of their good fortune and eventually wrested the initiative from Alex Carey’s team.

Pooran reflected on his own contribution to the outcome, saying, “This was all about putting in the hard effort.” “We know it’s never easy playing against a team like Australia, and we didn’t help ourselves in some ways. Brief News from Washington Newsday.