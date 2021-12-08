‘Pool Of Blood’: A Syrian Family is Hit by a US Drone Strike.

When a US drone targeted an Al-Qaeda-linked militant in Syria, Ahmad Qassum and his family were heading home, all six of them were injured.

“We came across a motorbike driving in front of us, and as I tried to overtake it, I felt a strike hit us,” the displaced Syrian, 52, told AFP from his wife’s family home in Idlib region.

He claimed that shrapnel from the attack converted his vehicle into a “pool of blood.”

His wife and four children were injured, including his nine-year-old son Mahmud, who remains in intensive care after suffering a serious brain injury.

“I didn’t know who to save first,” Qassum reflected in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, which is commanded by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda offshoot, controls Idlib.

For years, a US-led multinational coalition has conducted air attacks in Syria and Iraq, ostensibly targeting militants but frequently killing and maiming civilians.

They include a drone strike on Friday that killed a “top leader” of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen branch, according to the Pentagon.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, “the first evaluation of the operation did highlight the potential for possible civilian casualties.”

On Monday, he informed reporters that Washington had “started a civilian casualty assessment report.”

When the attack hit a man on a motorcycle ahead of them, Qassum’s family was travelling back to the northern town of Afrin.

Before their family vacation took a sad turn, they had spent a few days visiting relatives in Idlib, their first such trip in nine months.

“What did we do to deserve to be bombed by the Americans?” With one hand covered in a bandage and the other fiddling with a rosary bead, Qassum muttered.

“We want recompense… and those responsible for what happened to us should be held accountable.”

Since beginning operations against the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria and Iraq in 2014, the US-led coalition has reported at least 1,417 civilian casualties.

However, it is suspected that the true number of civilians killed is much greater.

The US hid a March 2019 strike near IS’s last Syria bastion of Baghuz, which killed 70 civilians, mostly women and children, according to a New York Times investigation published last month.

The newspaper discovered the strike “was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State,” despite the US military never publicly acknowledging it. It based its findings on confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved, and officials with top security clearance.

