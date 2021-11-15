‘Politics, Politics, Politics,’ says Biden as he searches for the next Federal Reserve Chairman.

Although there are few policy differences between the two leading candidates for the US Federal Reserve chairmanship, President Joe Biden’s choice will not be easy.

He may re-appoint Jerome Powell, a Republican who has received plaudits from officials in Biden’s Democratic administration, or replace him with Lael Brainard, a progressive Democrat who progressive Democrats feel would be harsher on banking regulation.

Jay Bryson, head economist for Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment bank, said, “It’s politics, politics, politics.”

According to reports in the US media, Biden visited with both contenders lately, and a decision could be made soon.