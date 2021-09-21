Politics in the United States: Ben & Jerry’s Introduces New Ice Cream Flavor “Change Is Brewing”

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s unveiled their new flavor “Change is Brewing” in favor of the People’s Response Act, a law aimed at improving community well-being and reducing police violence.

At a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Jabari Paul, the company’s U.S. activism manager, unveiled the new flavor.

Cold brew coffee ice cream with marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies will be included in the limited-edition ice cream.

The Vermont-based ice cream firm said on Twitter, “Introducing Change Is Brewing, the flavor that is helping to shift the nation’s approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs.”

Ben & Jerry’s is known for taking political positions, and their most recent move extends activism to their packaging. The company’s new flavor promotes Rep. Cori Bush’s People’s Response Act, a bill presented in June that proposes to create a public safety agency under the Department of Human Health and Services, in conjunction with Movement for Black Lives and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

“The flavor supports the vision of a world where everyone, including Black and Brown people, may thrive,” Paul said.

Ben & Jerry’s collaborated on this flavor with Blk & Bold, a Black-owned coffee company, to make the base, and Greyston Bakery to integrate their famed brownie bits. They also collaborated with Laci Jordan, an artist who created the artwork for the package, which features a Black woman painting the word “freedom.”

Bush claimed she was “still shocked to be allowed to do this” while speaking at the event, referring to her bill and the Ben & Jerry’s cooperation.

“The People’s Response Act ushers in long-overdue transformational change in our communities,” Bush told NBC News.

The People’s Response Act can and will transform public safety in our country by transferring responsibility for public safety to the Department of Health and Human Services, investing in grassroots organizations already working to keep our communities safe, and developing alternative responses to 911 calls for mental health emergencies. This is the future we deserve, and Ben & Jerry’s support for the law demonstrates how close we are to realizing it.”