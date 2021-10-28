Political prisoners in Russia are on the rise, according to a rights group in Russia.

According to Russia’s largest human rights organization, Memorial, the number of political detainees in Russia has increased dramatically this year, resembling late Soviet-era repression.

There are at least 420 political prisoners in Russia, according to the report, including senior Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who escaped a Novichok nerve agent poisoning attempt last year.

After a year marked by unprecedented crackdowns on critical voices, including Navalny, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in February on old embezzlement accusations, the group informed reporters and activists in Moscow that the figure was up from 362.

His political organizations were shut down, and a number of independent news outlets were labeled as “foreign agents.”

“Unfortunately, the numbers have been continuously increasing every year,” Sergei Davidis, the head of Memorial’s political prisoners’ support program, complained of rights violations.

“This is a depressing and upsetting truth.”

Memorial’s total is based on OSCE and Council of Europe rules for identifying political prisoners, but Davidis believes the true number is “two or perhaps three times higher.”

“Those figures are directly comparable to those of the Soviet era.”

According to Soviet-era dissidents, the Soviet Union had around 700 political prisoners in 1987.

Following Navalny’s detention, dozens of prominent opposition activists have fled Russia, as authorities increasingly use draconian methods to muzzle dissent, including labeling journalists and the media as “foreign agents.”

“We are returning to Soviet-era techniques,” said Alexander Podrabinek, a Soviet-era dissident and journalist, referring to the use of the judiciary to punish dissenters and widespread allegations of torture and abuse in jails.

Activists and religious minorities are among Russia’s political prisoners, according to Memorial, which added 68 members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses this year, who were classified as “extreme” in Russia in 2017.

Members of the Christian denomination in the United States have recently been sentenced to progressively harsh prison terms, with three being sentenced to eight years this week.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses have become targets of “mass repression” in Russia, according to Lev Ponomaryov, one of Russia’s most famous human rights activists.

“They’re being accused of praying incorrectly,” Ponomaryov remarked.