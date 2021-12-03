Police say a Greek-flagged ship is to blame for the 2019 oil spill in Brazil.

After a two-year investigation, federal authorities determined that a Greek-flagged vessel was responsible for a mysterious oil slick that caused environmental disaster along a broad stretch of Brazilian coastline in 2019 and 2020.

“There is ample proof that a Greek-flagged oil tanker was responsible for spilling” the oil that infected over 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of shore between August 2019 and March 2020, according to the police.

The slick impacted more than 1,000 settlements in 11 coastal states, according to investigators, who did not name the ship’s owner.

The ship’s owners, captain, and chief engineer were charged with “pollution offences, non-compliance with environmental requirements, and harm to natural reserves,” according to authorities.

The Greek oil ship Bouboulina, owned by the Delta Tanker firm, which is also based in Greece, was named “the prime suspect” by Brazilian authorities in November 2019.

Delta Tankers, on the other hand, disputed culpability for the environmental disaster, which threatened mangroves, humpback whale sanctuaries, coral reefs, and countless beaches in northeastern coastal cities, an impoverished region whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism.

According to the police, the clean-up of beaches and the ocean cost the federal, state, and municipal governments a total of 188 million reais ($47.7 million).

During the accident, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, whose environmental policies have been widely criticized, recruited 5,000 soldiers for clean-up efforts, and over 4,500 tons of oil residue were gathered.