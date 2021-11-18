Police in Vietnam have summoned a noodle vendor over a Salt Bae parody.

Vietnamese police have summoned a noodle vendor after he recorded himself impersonating a star chef who served a key government official at a premium London restaurant steak coated in gold leaf.

Former activist Peter Lam Bui shared a video on Facebook showing him sprinkling herbs into a bowl of beef noodle soup in the same theatrical style as Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who went viral and earned the nickname Salt Bae in 2017.

It happened after To Lam, the minister of public security, was caught eating a steak at Gokce’s Knightsbridge restaurant earlier this month in a video that went viral in Vietnam. To Lam’s agency is in charge of monitoring dissent and surveillance of activists.

The Nusr-Et Steakhouse apparently sells steaks covered in edible 24-carat gold leaf for more than $1,000, and the minister’s video aroused outrage over the opulence on display while Vietnam recovers from the deadly Covid-19 wave.

To Lam also paid a visit to the London grave of Karl Marx, the ideological father of communism, during the same journey to London.

Bui, who calls himself “Green Onion Bae” in the original video posted last week, was in trouble within days, sharing a video of a police visit to his house in Danang on Facebook.

Bui recorded a video in which he asks why he was summoned, but the officer refuses to explain.

It was unclear when the cops paid Bui a visit.

Lam, a member of Vietnam’s powerful 18-man politburo, has been the country’s public security minister since 2016 and has taken a hard approach against human rights activists.