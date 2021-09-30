Police in Israel kill a woman after a stabbing attempt in Jerusalem.

According to police, an Israeli soldier shot and killed a Palestinian woman who attempted to stab policemen in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday, just hours after a Palestinian militant was slain in a West Bank fight.

The bloodshed comes only days after five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation on militants in the occupied West Bank.

Gunshots rang out early in the morning in the Old City, with the body of a lady lying on a stone street leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque, according to an AFP journalist. Later, she was wrapped in a survival blanket.

She allegedly attempted to stab officers after being pulled over for a routine check because her actions had sparked suspicion.

“The terrorist pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers while being questioned. According to the statement, “they promptly responded with gunshots and neutralised her,” adding that medics subsequently pronounced her dead.

Palestinian officials named the lady as Israa Khozaimieh, 30, from Qabatiya in the northern West Bank.

There were no Israeli injuries as a result of the attempted strike.

At each gate to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, Israeli security officers are stationed.

The compound is located in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and then annexed in a move that the international community has never recognized.

In a second incident, Israeli forces and border police conducted a nighttime operation in Burqin, near Jenin, in the northern West Bank, “to arrest individuals and locate weapons,” according to a police statement.

During the operation, an armed terrorist opened fire on police officers who were patrolling the village during a riot, according to police.

“Border police officers fired bullets at the terrorist, neutralizing him,” police stated, with an AFP spokeswoman confirming his death.

Alaa Zayoud, a member of Islamic Jihad’s military wing, was slain, according to the Palestinian militant group.

In the West Bank, a Palestinian territory under Israeli military administration since 1967, no Israeli personnel were injured in the event.

Officials reported five Palestinians were killed on Sunday after an Israeli incursion in the West Bank sparked gunfights with Hamas terrorists, two of whom were killed in Burqin.

An Islamic Jihad member was among those killed in Burqin on Sunday, and the outfit announced on Thursday that Zayoud had “joined” him.

Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s militant rulers, published a statement Thursday in support of Zayoud’s “martyrdom,” calling for “armed resistance and total conflict” with Israel. Brief News from Washington Newsday.