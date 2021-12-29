Police in Hong Kong raid a local media outlet and detain six people for’seditious publication.’

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police stormed the office of local news organization Stand News, arresting six current and former employees for “seditious publication.”

Following massive and frequently violent democratic protests two years ago and the subsequent imposition of a comprehensive national security statute, repression of Hong Kong’s indigenous press has risen.

More than 200 cops were dispatched to the Stand News office with court permission to take journalistic materials, according to police, who confirmed six arrests.

Stand News interim editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was handcuffed and carried into the office building, according to an AFP reporter.

Stand News had aired live on Facebook shortly before morning that national security police were stationed outside the door of deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan.

Officers were shown in the video telling Chan that they had a warrant to look into accusations of “conspiracy to print seditious publication,” which was a British colonial-era law.

Chan’s house was raided, but he was not detained.

After Apple Daily, which shut down in June after its assets were blocked under the national security law, Stand News is the second Hong Kong media company to be targeted by the government.

Stand News has been routinely chastised by Hong Kong authorities, with security chief Chris Tang condemning it this month of publishing “biased, disparaging, and demonizing” reports on jail conditions.

According to local media, police also arrested and searched ex-chief editor Chung Pui-home. kuen’s

According to local media sources, four former board members were also arrested, including Hong Kong pop diva Denise Ho, attorney Margaret Ng, Christine Fang, and Chow Tat-chi.

The city has traditionally been a regional media centre, but as Beijing exercises greater authority over the city, it has slipped down press freedom rankings in recent years.

The arrests, according to exiled campaigner Nathan Law, highlight the government’ harassment of journalists and media who “dare to oppose them and express the truth.”

Sunny Cheung, a well-known campaigner who is presently seeking asylum in the United States, believes Beijing is suffocating any dissent.