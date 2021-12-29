Police in Hong Kong raid a local media outlet and detain six people for’seditious publication.’

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police raided a local media outlet’s headquarters and detained six current and former employees, raising concerns about press freedom in a country where media freedom has been severely restricted in recent years.

Following the massive and often violent democracy demonstrations of 2019 and Beijing’s subsequent adoption of a comprehensive national security ordinance, repression of Hong Kong’s local press has risen.

More than 200 cops were dispatched to the Stand News newsroom with court permission to take journalistic materials, according to police, who confirmed six arrests.

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the raid “an open assault on Hong Kong’s already torn journalistic freedom” and demanded that the accusations against the officers be withdrawn.

Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was handcuffed and led into the office, according to an AFP reporter.

According to local media, police also arrested former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, as well as four board members who resigned in June.

National security police were spotted moving boxes from Stand News’ building around midday on Wednesday.

Stand News had aired live on Facebook shortly before morning that national security police were stationed outside the door of deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan.

Officers were shown in the video telling Chan that they had a warrant to look into charges of “conspiracy to print seditious publication,” which is a crime under a British colonial-era legislation.

After a home search, Chan said officers confiscated several of his electronic equipment, but he was not arrested.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Stand News has always done professional news reporting,” Chan told reporters. “Criminal charges will have no effect on this.” According to AFP, at least four other Stand News employees were visited by police and had their residences inspected.

According to local media sources, Hong Kong pop diva Denise Ho, attorney Margaret Ng, Christine Fang, and Chow Tat-chi were among the former Stand News board members arrested on Wednesday.

Stand News, a non-profit internet news organization founded in 2014, was nominated for the Press Freedom Prize by Reporters Without Borders in November.

Several of the outlet’s reporters were arrested during the 2019 democracy protests, while one journalist, known for her Facebook live broadcasts, caught footage of a mob attack at a train station, continuing to broadcast even as the perpetrators turned on her.

After Apple Daily, which shut down in June after its assets were blocked under the national security law, Stand News is the second Hong Kong media company to be targeted by the government.

Taiwan's ruling party reacted angrily to news of the raid on Wednesday.