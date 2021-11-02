Police have found a missing four-year-old Australian girl after a two-week search.

Police announced Wednesday that a four-year-old Australian girl was recovered “alive and healthy” more than two weeks after she went missing during a family camping vacation.

Cleo Smith was discovered early Wednesday morning in a “closed residence” in the seaside town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was last seen, according to a statement made on Facebook by Western Australia police.

“It is my joy to say that the Western Australian Police Force rescued Cleo Smith in the early hours of this morning,” Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a statement.

Blanch claimed police pushed their way into the residence and discovered the small girl inside before reuniting her with her parents.

“One of the cops took her into his arms and asked, ‘What’s your name?'” Blanch said in a statement.

“‘My name is Cleo,’ she said.”

According to Blanch, police apprehended a man from Carnarvon for questioning.

He went on to say, “This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for.”

Cleo was presumed taken from her family’s tent at a lonely camping in a seaside tourist location around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Perth on October 16. Police offered Aus$1 million (US$750,000) for information leading to her return last month.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde stated the inquiry “leads us to believe she was taken from the tent” and that authorities had reason to be concerned about her safety.

Ellie, her mother, said she awoke at 6 a.m. to discover the tent unzipped and her oldest daughter gone.

Cleo Smith’s absence has sparked widespread concern, with many Australians resorting to social media to voice their concern for her family while investigators conduct a nationwide search by air, sea, and land.

Blanch stated on Facebook that further information about the probe would be released soon.