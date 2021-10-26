Police call the bus blast in Uganda a “suicide bomb attack.”

A suicide bomber from the ADF organization, according to Ugandan authorities, detonated a bomb aboard a long-distance bus Monday evening, injuring numerous persons.

“The event was confirmed as… (a) suicide bomb attack in which the assailant died in the explosion,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Tuesday, adding that the bomber was “on the Allied Democratic Forces’ wanted list of members” (ADF).

The bus explosion occurred near Kampala, Uganda’s capital, and came after a bombing at a cafe on Saturday evening, which killed one person and injured three more.

According to Enanga, “strong connectivity” has been established between the two attacks.

“These IEDs are being prepared by people or groups of individuals who are part of the same group of attackers,” Enanga said, referring to improvised explosive devices.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the feared ADF, which was once a Ugandan rebel group (DRC).

The ADF was officially linked to the Islamic State organization by the US in March.

The Catholic Church in the DRC claims the ADF has killed over 6,000 civilians since 2013, while the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) claims the ADF is responsible for over 1,200 killings in the Beni district alone since 2017.

The incident was described by police as a “act of domestic terror,” and the Islamic State later claimed responsibility for it.

The explosion at a famous roadside diner killed a 20-year-old woman and injured three others, according to investigators.

According to authorities, the explosion on Saturday was triggered by an explosive device involving nails and metal fragments that was covered by a plastic bag.

They said the crude device put beneath a table was the work of an unsophisticated local gang, and dismissed any links to international networks.