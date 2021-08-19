Police are investigating a bomb scare on Capitol Hill, which has resulted in evacuations.

In a bomb scare on Capitol Hill on Thursday, several buildings were evacuated as police negotiated with a guy in a pickup truck who threatened to detonate explosives near the site — which had been targeted months previously in a fatal insurgency.

Much of the complex was cordoned off while police and FBI officials searched for explosives in the truck that had been driven onto the sidewalk near the Capitol building and Library of Congress.

On its Twitter feed, the US Capitol Police tweeted, “This is a current bomb threat investigation.”

A guy who appeared to be the suspect used Facebook Live to broadcast a series of threats, including a request to talk with Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m attempting to contact Joe Biden by phone. Ray Roseberry, who was named on the Facebook page, stated, “I’m parked up here on the sidewalk right by all this wonderful things.”

“I’m telling you,” he added, “those snipers come in, they start shooting this window out, and this bomb goes off.”

Before making his threats, the guy drove his pickup truck onto the sidewalk, according to police.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters, “The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the site that he had a bomb and what seemed to be a detonator in the man’s hand.”

Law officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were negotiating with the individual, and surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Manger told reporters, “We are in conversation with the suspect.”

“We’re trying to gather as much information as we can in order to reach a peaceful resolution,” the police chief said, denying to name the suspect or disclose any details about him.

Manger continued, “We don’t know what his motivations are.”

While it was unclear whether the van had actual explosives, the major buildings of the Library of Congress, as well as the nearby US Supreme Court and at least one of the three House office buildings, were evacuated during the fear.

As a precaution, the nearby Republican National Committee headquarters were also evacuated, and the Washington Metro’s Capitol Hill subway station was shuttered.

Staff in the White House were monitoring the situation and receiving updates from law enforcement, according to a White House official.

The Senate and House of Representatives are both in recess right now, but some members have stayed in Washington and staffers are still working.

"My workers and the building closest to the vehicle have been safely evacuated, but the Capitol should remain open.