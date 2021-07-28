Police Are Called After Burger King Employees Supposedly Walk Out During Shift

After receiving a report that employees had reportedly walked out on the job and left the business unattended and unlocked, Pittsburgh police arrived to a Burger King on Sunday night. When it was under different ownership, the business in issue had a reputation in the area for operating as a “fake” Burger King for a period of time.

Workers at the store, according to the Pittsburgh City Paper, claimed they didn’t walk out because they were short-staffed on the night in question, forcing the management to shut early. Those who worked that night informed the newspaper that they had failed to lock up the store before leaving.

In Pittsburgh’s South Side, the Burger King is located at 1820 E. Carson St. The drive-thru is open 24 hours a day, and the dining room is open from 6 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., according to the store’s website.

On the night of July 25, independent journalist Don Carpenter heard a 911 call on his scanner, and Pittsburgh police were dispatched to the South Side eatery to investigate a complaint of an unattended and empty facility. According to the City Paper, officers arrived on the location under the belief that the workers had left.

Tonight, the entire Southside Burger King employees and manager walked out.

Police in Pittsburgh are looking for a manager to step in and secure the premises.

They’ve cordoned off the parking lot till they figure it out.

July 26, 2021 — Don Carpenter (@AnarchyWaltz)

Officials from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department told City Paper that they had no knowledge about the employees who were walking off the job. They confirmed that on the night of July 25, the facility was unoccupied and unlocked, and that police eventually made contact with someone who had a key. After that, the person is said to have arrived at the place and locked the eatery.

Passersby contacted local NBC affiliate WPXI on Sunday night, claiming that someone had gone inside the Burger King and taken food. On Monday, WPXI reported that workers were unable to validate those assertions.

A reporter saw an employee telling a customer at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning that the store was closed until more personnel arrived, according to City Paper. This is a condensed version of the information.