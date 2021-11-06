Poles demonstrate against an abortion law that they claim is to blame for their mother’s death.

Organizers say tens of thousands of protesters marched in Warsaw and dozens of other Polish cities on Saturday to protest a nine-month-old abortion ban blamed for the death of a pregnant mother.

According to the family’s lawyer, Jolanta Budzowska, the 30-year-old mother died of septicaemia in a Polish hospital after her 22-month-old foetus died in her womb.

She went on to say that she was the first victim of the near-total prohibition on abortion.

Izabela, who had been married for ten years and had a nine-year-old child, agonizedly revealed her deteriorating health in text messages made public after her death in late September.

Thousands of protesters chanted “not one more” outside the Constitutional Court and the Ministry of Health in Warsaw’s capital.

“I’m here to make sure that no woman’s life is jeopardized any longer,” Ewa Pietrzyk, a 40-year-old Warsaw resident, told AFP, holding a photo of Izabela. “Women are being killed by the current legislation.” Similar demonstrations were held in roughly 70 additional Polish towns and cities, according to women’s rights organizations.

Doctors at the hospital in the southern town of Pszczyna “had a wait-and-see attitude,” according to Izabela’s family, who attributed it to “the rules in force limiting the option of a legal abortion.”

According to text texts made public, the pregnant mother described being in limbo with a baby who weighed 485 grammes, or slightly over one pound.

“For the time being, I’m forced to lie down according to the abortion ban,” she explained.

“And there isn’t much they can do about it. They’ll wait until (the baby) dies or something happens, and if that doesn’t happen, I’m expecting septicaemia “Izabela wrote to her mother in a text message.

“My fever is getting worse. I’m hoping I don’t have septicaemia, because if I do, I’m not going to make it “”said the pregnant woman.”

“It’s a disaster. And I’m going to have to wait, “she stated

The woman’s death, according to the country’s nationalist leadership, had nothing to do with the new law.

Following Izabela’s death, two doctors at the Pszczyna hospital were suspended, and the town’s prosecutors initiated an investigation.

Last year, Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled that abortions based on foetal malformations were unlawful, siding with the Catholic country’s populist right-wing administration.

As a result, the already stringent limitations on abortions, which took effect in late January, were tightened even more.

According to human rights organizations, thousands of women have sought their assistance in obtaining abortions, the majority of which have occurred outside of the United States.

