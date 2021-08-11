Poland’s ruling coalition is disintegrating as the prime minister dismisses a junior partner.

On Tuesday, Poland’s ruling right-wing coalition disintegrated after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fired the leader of a junior partner party, casting doubt on the government’s future.

Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, the president of the Agreement party, said, “My removal means de facto a breach of the governing coalition.”

Gowin and his Agreement party have been at conflict with the United Right coalition’s primary partner, the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, in recent months.

However, his departure does not immediately result in the government’s demise, as a formal vote of no confidence in parliament is required.

Gowin’s party has ten MPs in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, and their absence would lose the government of its majority, forcing it to seek far-right backing.

If all of his MPs vote for Gowin, the United Right coalition, which includes several minor allies, would only have 222 seats in parliament.

“I am not sure that we will lose our majority,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

“I am confident that there are members of the United Right and the rest of the Polish parliament who will accept the measures we propose,” he said.

Gowin’s departure, according to Jacek Nizinkiewicz of the Rzeczpospolita daily, was “a political earthquake” but “not surprising.”

He added the PiS would try to persuade Gowin’s MPs to stay on board with the administration.

“Who will be afraid and succumb in to PiS pressure?” he wondered.

Morawiecki has asked President Andrzej Duda to remove Gowin from his positions as deputy prime minister and minister of development, labor, and technology, according to Muller.

Muller told reporters that deputy Prime Minister Gowin’s actions “undermine confidence in the government’s operations.”

Gowin, who claimed he learned of his resignation through the press, said his party would leave the administration “with our heads held high.”

“The United Right has stated that it will not raise taxes. However, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s recently proposed budget plan will result in a significant tax increase,” he stated.

Gowin explained the separation by stating he disagreed with the government on a proposed bill that would require Discovery Communications to divest a majority of its investment in TVN, Poland’s primary private television network.

The regulation on TVN has sparked concerns about media pluralism in Poland, notably following the state-owned energy giant PKN Orlen’s acquisition of regional media group Polska Press.

Thousands of people flocked to the streets in a series of protests.