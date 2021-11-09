Poland Stops Migrants at the Belarusian Border, Threatening ‘Armed’ Retaliation.

On Monday, Poland said it stopped hundreds of migrants from entering the country illegally from Belarus, warning of a “armed” escalation as thousands more gathered at the border.

As the next episode in Europe’s migrant crisis developed, Washington and Brussels urged Minsk to halt what they saw as a planned inflow.

On Monday, NATO lashed out at Minsk, accusing the Belarusian government of using migrants as political pawns, while the European Union demanded new sanctions against the country.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to Brussels, has aided the migrant influx in retribution for existing EU sanctions imposed over the country’s poor human rights record.

Poland, a member of both the European Union and NATO, has come under fire in recent years for its strong stance on migration.

“The first mass attempt to breach the border was successfully stopped by Interior Ministry troops and soldiers,” Poland’s defense ministry tweeted.

“In the Kuznica region, migrants have established a camp. Belarusian security forces are always on the lookout for them.” On Twitter, Polish border guards shared video evidence of migrants cutting through a razor-wire border fence with wire cutters.

Many of the refugees attempting to enter Poland are from war-torn and impoverished Middle Eastern nations.

They believe they are caught between a rock and a hard place, with Belarus refusing to let them return to Minsk and fly home, and Poland refusing to let them cross the border and seek refuge.

A further 3,000 to 4,000 migrants were massing near the border, according to Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the Polish administration.

“We anticipate an intensification of this type of armed action on the Polish border in the near future,” he warned.

Muller said the intrusion was orchestrated by “those associated to Belarusian special services.”

NATO has accused Belarus of using migrants to exert pressure on the EU, calling the acts “unacceptable” and warning of escalation.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, issued a statement on Monday calling on EU member states to apply further sanctions against Belarus.

In a statement, she stated that the use of “migrants for political objectives is reprehensible.” She added that Brussels would look at sanctioning “third-country airlines” that brought migrants to Belarus.

Minsk is said to have given special visas permitting migrants from Iraq and other Middle Eastern nations to fly into Belarus.

Minsk is said to have given special visas permitting migrants from Iraq and other Middle Eastern nations to fly into Belarus.