Poland Rejects Migrants at the Belarusian Border and Threatens Armed Retaliation.

On Monday, Poland, an EU and NATO member, claimed it had thwarted an attempt by hundreds of migrants to unlawfully cross the Belarusian border, but that thousands more were on their way and that future border breaches could be “armed in character.”

The US demanded that Minsk stop what it called a “orchestrated influx” of migrants, while the European Union demanded more penalties against the leadership in Minsk.

In punishment for sanctions previously imposed by Brussels, Brussels accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of supporting a wave of migrants and refugees, primarily from the Middle East.

NATO slammed Minsk on Monday as well, accusing the government of using migrants as political pawns.

“The first mass attempt to breach the border was successfully stopped by Interior Ministry troops and soldiers,” Poland’s defense ministry tweeted.

“In the Kuznica region, migrants have established a camp. Belarusian security services are always on the lookout for them.” On Twitter, Polish border guards shared video evidence of migrants using wire cutters and sticks to break through a razor-wire border fence while riot police stood by.

3,000-4,000 migrants were close the Polish border, according to Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the Polish administration.

“We anticipate an intensification of this type of armed action on the Polish border in the near future,” he warned.

Muller said the intrusion was orchestrated by “those associated to Belarusian special services.” The response was being handled by a Polish government crisis unit.

Belarus’s use of migrants to exert pressure on the EU is “unacceptable,” according to NATO, which is concerned about a “escalation” on the Polish border.

In response to a “hybrid threat,” the EU promised to take action.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement later Monday calling on member states to apply further sanctions against Belarus.

In a statement, she stated that the use of “migrants for political objectives is reprehensible.” She added that Brussels would look at sanctioning “third-country airlines” that brought migrants to Belarus.

Minsk is said to have given special visas permitting migrants from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries to fly into Belarus.

The US State Department issued a statement urging Belarus’ government to “immediately end its campaign of coordinating and coercing illegal migration flows across its borders into Europe.”

The accusations leveled against Lukashenko’s regime by the West have been refuted.

The accusations leveled against Lukashenko's regime by the West have been refuted.