Poland Rejects a Migrant Wave at the Belarusian Border, Threatening Armed Retaliation.

On Monday, Poland, an EU and NATO member, claimed it had thwarted an effort by hundreds of migrants to unlawfully enter its border with Belarus, warning of an escalation as thousands more were on their way and that future attempts could be “armed in nature.”

In response for sanctions imposed by Brussels, the European Union has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of supporting a wave of migrants and refugees, primarily from the Middle East. NATO blasted Minsk on Monday for using migrants as political pawns.

“The first mass attempt to breach the border was successfully stopped by Interior Ministry troops and soldiers,” Poland’s defense ministry tweeted.

“In the Kuznica region, migrants have established a camp. Belarusian security services are always on the lookout for them.” On Twitter, Polish border guards shared video evidence of migrants using wire cutters and sticks to break through a razor-wire border fence while riot police stood by.

Piotr Muller, a spokesperson for the Polish government, told reporters that 3,000-4,000 migrants were close the Polish border and that Warsaw expected an increase in efforts to breach it, including with weapons.

“We predict an intensification of this type of armed action on the Polish border in the near future,” Muller added.

Muller said the intrusion was orchestrated by “those associated to Belarusian special services.” The response was being handled by a Polish government crisis unit.

Belarus’s use of migrants to exert pressure on the EU has been branded “unacceptable” by NATO, which is concerned about “escalation” on the Polish border.

In the face of a “hybrid menace,” the EU has promised to respond. According to European Commission spokesman Peter Stano, talks are underway on “amendments to the existing Belarusian sanctions framework and tailoring this regime to the new risks.”

Minsk is said to have given special visas permitting migrants from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries to fly into Belarus.

Belarus was sanctioned for diverting an aircraft between EU capitals in May in order to detain a dissident journalist and his fiancée on board, as well as for a violent crackdown on the opposition.

The charges have been leveled against Lukashenko, who has denied them. The migrants, according to Belarusian border services, do not constitute a threat.

“All of these people, including women and children, do not constitute a security concern and do not act forcefully,” Belarus border official Anton Bychkovsky told BelTA news agency on Monday.

"The evacuees claim that they assembled in such a huge number to avoid being forced to flee.