Poland has issued a warning that the migrant crisis could last for years.

A day after Polish authorities fired tear gas and water cannon to prevent stone-throwing migrants, Poland warned on Wednesday that the crisis on the Belarusian border might stretch months, if not years.

In the latest escalation of a months-long impasse on the EU’s eastern border, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak claimed there had been more attempts to breach the border throughout the night.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, are camped along the border, in what the West claims is a crisis orchestrated by Belarus in an attempt to split the EU and retaliate for sanctions.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his primary supporter, Russian President Vladimir Putin, have denied the charges and chastised the EU for refusing to accept the migrants.

“We must anticipate that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border will take time to resolve. We must plan for months, if not years, ahead of time “Blaszczak said Radio Jedynka in Poland.

Attempts to enter the border continued through the night, according to Blaszczak, who added that migrants employed the same “technique of striking the Polish border” as witnessed on Tuesday at the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing.

“While smaller groups of refugees attempted to get past the Polish border in other locations, including at night,” he claimed, “public attention was concentrated on what happened in Kuznica.”

On Tuesday, the border guard service reported 161 illegal crossing attempts, including “two aggressive attempts.”

During the clashes on Tuesday, nine officers, a border guard, and a soldier were injured, according to Polish police, however no officers were still in the hospital on Wednesday.

Belarus and Russia both criticized the use of tear gas and water cannon, which came a day after the EU and US announced that sanctions against Belarus would be increased.

Belarus has been accused by the West of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of a simple crossing into the EU, only to force them to remain at the border.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, all members of the Eastern European Union, have refused to accept the refugees, leaving many stuck in forested frontiers for weeks.

Following EU pressure, numerous airlines have announced that they will no longer transport would-be migrants to Belarus.

Iraq has also announced that it will begin voluntary repatriations of its residents from Belarus this week, and the EU border agency Frontex is coordinating charter flights from Poland with Polish and Iraqi authorities.

Lukashenko, who has suffocated any challenge to his reign.