Poland claims that migrant crowds at the Belarusian border are assisting them.

Hundreds of refugees from Belarus were descending on Poland’s border on Monday, attempting to force their way into the EU member, in what NATO described as a premeditated ploy by Minsk.

“Several hundred people are en route to the Kuznica border crossing. A number of persons attempted to cross the border, but border guards apprehended some of them “Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the Polish government, told reporters in Warsaw.

Muller blamed the immigration breach on “those associated to Belarusian special services.” He also mentioned that a meeting of the Polish government’s crisis squad was scheduled for later Monday.

Belarus’ suspected tactical use of migrants to exert pressure on the EU has been branded “unacceptable” by NATO, which is concerned about “escalation” on the Polish border.

In response for EU sanctions, the European Union accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of supporting a surge of migrants and refugees, primarily from the Middle East, attempting to join the EU.

According to reports, Minsk has given special permits that allow migrants to travel into Belarus.

Belarus was sanctioned for diverting an aircraft between EU capitals in May in order to detain a dissident journalist and his fiancée on board, as well as for a violent crackdown on the opposition.

The charges have been leveled against Lukashenko, who has denied them.

Poland has deployed thousands of troops to the border region, declared a state of emergency in the area, imposed a media blackout, and approved the construction of a wall.

Migrants caught in the middle claim that Belarusian officials compel them to cross the border, only to be driven back into Belarusian territory by Polish authorities.

According to the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, at least ten migrants have died in the region so far, with seven of them on the Polish side of the border.

Hundreds of migrants congregated on the Belarusian side near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing, according to a video obtained from a helicopter by Poland’s defense ministry.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s intelligence services, had previously warned that the migrants would be attacked “”The group is under the strict control of armed Belarusians as they attempt to enter Poland en masse,” he said, adding that “the group is under the strict control of armed Belarusians.” They are the ones who decide the group’s course of action.” In a Monday tweet, Poland’s interior minister Mariusz Kaminski stated, “We are prepared for any eventuality.” He said that Warsaw has increased the number of police and soldiers in the area.

