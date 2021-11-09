Poland and Belarus are at odds over migrant workers.

On Tuesday, Poland and Belarus clashed over tens of thousands of migrants attempting to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw claiming the influx threatened the bloc’s security.

Minsk has issued a warning against “provocations” on the border, where armed forces from both countries are stationed amid rising tensions.

Thousands of migrants, many fleeing conflict and poverty borders the Middle East, are trapped between the barriers, attempting to survive outside in unsanitary conditions as temperatures plummet.

Belarus’ strongman President Alexander Lukashenko is accused by the European Union of instigating the crisis in retribution for Western sanctions against Minsk, which he rejects.

Hundreds of migrants attempted to break the razor-wire border fence on Monday, but Poland stopped them, as thousands more gathered in the region.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, warned on Tuesday that Warsaw would continue to turn away refugees.

“It is in our national interest to secure the Polish border. However, today the entire EU’s stability and security are under jeopardy “On Twitter, Morawiecki stated.

“Lukashenko’s administration is launching a hybrid attack on all of us. We will not be frightened and will protect European peace with our NATO and EU allies.” Belarus retaliated, saying the accusations were “unfounded and untrue,” and accusing Poland of “deliberately” aggravating tensions.

It said that Poland had sent 10,000 military personnel to the border without giving Belarusian authorities prior notice, in violation of mutual security agreements.

“We would like to warn the Polish side ahead of time against any provocations aimed towards the Republic of Belarus in order to legitimize the illegal use of force against disadvantaged, unarmed people, including numerous children and women,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Poland’s defense ministry tweeted video footage of what it described as a “large group of Belarusian officers” approaching the migrants camps outside the Polish border settlement of Kuznica.

In the latest bleak episode of Europe’s migrant crisis, Washington and Brussels urged Minsk to halt a “orchestrated flood.”

On Monday, NATO lashed out at Minsk, accusing the Belarusian government of using migrants as political pawns, while the European Union demanded new sanctions against the country.

Many of the migrants and refugees seeking access into Poland are escaping war-torn and impoverished Middle Eastern nations.

They claim to be caught between a rock and a hard place, with.