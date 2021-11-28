PM of Solomon Islands vows to stay in power despite riots.

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands refused calls to quit on Sunday, claiming that a wave of looting and torching that swept the capital was coordinated by a few people with a “evil motive” to depose him.

As Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addressed the nation, shattered glass and rubble still littered the streets of Honiara, a reminder of the three-day outburst of violence blamed in part on poverty, hunger, and dissatisfaction with his policies.

“It is very evident that the recent events were well planned and orchestrated to remove me as Prime Minister for spurious reasons,” Sogavare said over the weekend, after a nighttime curfew and approximately 150 international peacekeepers from Australia and Papua New Guinea helped restore some quiet.

“I want to demonstrate to the country that the government is fully committed and that nothing will sway us.” “We must not and will not submit to the nefarious intentions of a few individuals,” Sogavare stated.

Many of the 800,000 people who live on the Pacific island nation feel his government is corrupt and beholden to Beijing and other foreign interests.

Mobs attempted to torch the prime minister’s private residence and parliament during the riots, but were dispersed by police using tear gas and warning shots.

Sogavare has previously blamed the violence that engulfed large swaths of the capital on a few unscrupulous individuals who misled the public with false information. He has stated that the disturbances are the result of foreign powers opposing his decision in 2019 to convert the Solomon Islands’ diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China.

The prime minister claimed on Sunday that the violence had caused damage worth 200 million Solomon Islander dollars (US$ 25 million) and the loss of 1,000 jobs in an economy already strained by the Covid outbreak.

According to Sogavare, the government is working on a recovery package to assist firms that have been harmed.

He also reiterated his assurance that the unnamed “instigators” would be subjected to the “full force” of the law. The Solomon Islands police announced last weekend that over 100 persons had been arrested for riot-related conduct.

Despite the weekend’s relative tranquility, residents were concerned about the future, according to Red Cross representative Kennedy Waitara.

During the rioting, several of the food stores in Chinatown were destroyed, according to Waitara. “It won’t surprise me if we have to deal with food shortages and price increases,” he remarked.

“Unemployment will almost probably rise in the following weeks as people will be out of work and looking for work.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.