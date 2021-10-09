PM of Czechoslovakia, a populist oligarch, is expected to win re-election.

In a tight two-day Czech general election ending on Saturday, a populist billionaire prime leader at odds with the European Union who was mentioned in the Pandora Papers was projected to win.

Despite his run-ins with the police, Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second consecutive victory for his populist ANO party.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate is facing police charges in connection with alleged EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his dual role as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He dismissed the claims as a smear job, and polls continue to show the former communist as the election favorite, with up to 30% support.

Jana Selucka, who voted in the village of Zadni Treban southwest of Prague on Saturday, said she hoped the opposition parties would win.

“I was surprised to see such a high level of enthusiasm in voting yesterday. People clearly want a change that will improve our lives “AFP quoted her as saying.

The vote, according to Jan Hovorka of the same community, will “halt the oligarchization of politics, which endangers democracy.”

“Politics should be seen as a public service paid for with public funds, rather than a way to gain as much money as possible,” he told AFP.

Babis himself, who voted in the northern town of Lovosice, appealed for “stability in this unstable period.”

“Now is not the time to change the government,” he remarked.

The polls will end at 1200 GMT on Saturday, with the results anticipated later that day.

“The major question is whether populist policies can triumph over more traditional and responsible politicians,” Tomas Lebeda, an expert at Palacky University in Olomouc, said.

Babis’ primary opponents are two coalitions: one, which combines the anti-establishment Pirate Party with the centrist Mayors and Independents, and the other, a three-party centre-right alliance known as Together.

Babis is the leader of a minority administration formed by the left-wing Social Democrats, which is backed in secret by the Communist Party, which controlled Czechoslovakia from 1948 until 1989.

“ANO is pursuing the type of populism we’ve read about in textbooks — a strong leader aiming to divide society and create tribal identity,” Lebeda told AFP.

After the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Czech economy, which is mainly on on auto manufacture and exports to the eurozone, which the EU member with a population of 10.7 million has yet to join, is on the mend.

However, the pandemic is spreading. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.