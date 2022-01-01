Plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables is prohibited in France.

To the dismay of the sector’s packaging industry, a prohibition on the use of plastic in the packaging of a variety of fruits and vegetables went into effect in France on Saturday.

As global pollution worsens, environmentalists have long advocated against single-use plastics, while President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the measure, advocating a “pragmatic” approach.

The October regulation, for example, prohibits the selling of apples weighing less than 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds).

However, the complete legislation will not be implemented until 2026, giving businesses time to adapt, particularly on the sale of fragile red fruits.

A six-month grace period has also been provided to use up any remaining plastic packaging stocks.

“We were never consulted,” said Laurent Grandin, the president of the fruit and vegetable industry.