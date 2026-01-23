Plans Submitted for Brixton Skyscrapers Amid Local Gentrification Concerns

Two sites in south London’s Brixton are set for major redevelopment, with plans for towers up to 20 storeys high to replace a popular nightlife hub. The proposals have been officially submitted to Lambeth Council for review, marking the next step in a significant transformation of the area.

Development Plans for Brixton’s Pop Brixton and International House

The new development will impact two key locations, including the renowned Pop Brixton, a vibrant market and bar space currently housed in shipping containers. The redevelopment would see two residential tower blocks rise to 18 and 20 storeys, with private balconies for each flat. Additionally, a six-storey building with shared roof terraces and retail and workspace areas is part of the plan.

Another site under consideration is International House on Canterbury Crescent, which is currently used as office space and a rooftop venue. The building will be extended by two storeys, adding 69 private homes. This is part of an overall scheme expected to deliver 288 new homes, with 40 percent of them designated as affordable housing.

The partnership between Lambeth Council and developer London Square aims to address the city’s housing shortage while integrating spaces for shops, workspaces, and community areas. The scheme is designed to blend residential spaces with commercial and social hubs to support local businesses.

However, the development has raised concerns among some local traders. Many fear that the gentrification of the area could lead to rising housing prices, pushing out long-standing community members. Traders at Pop Brixton have voiced their unease about the potential for a loss of the area’s unique character as housing developments take over.

Ricardo Rossetti, Development Director at London Square, emphasized that the project was shaped by months of community consultation. “This development will deliver a mix of new homes and workspaces, as well as significant improvements to the local streets that residents will use daily,” Rossetti said. “At a time when housing supply in London is at critically low levels, we are proud to help address housing pressures in Lambeth.”

Lambeth Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Danny Adilypour, stressed that the scheme would focus on providing affordable social rent homes while supporting local businesses and maintaining Brixton’s cultural identity. “This regeneration will make Brixton stronger and fairer,” Adilypour commented. “Our plans aim to celebrate the town’s unique spirit.”

The council is expected to make a decision on the planning application by March 2026. For further details, the proposal can be viewed by searching planning reference 25/03722/RG4.