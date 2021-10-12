Planet Reveals Plans For A New Fleet Of Earth-Observation Satellites

Planet, a satellite data provider, stated on Tuesday that it intends to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes capable of detecting road markers on the ground.

Planet, which already has 200 Earth observation satellites in orbit, plans to launch the additional feature in 2023.

The Pelican satellites might be used for mapping services like Google maps, environmental activities like finding illegal forest clearers or monitoring crops, and defense monitoring troop movements and airport activity.

“The data is faster, higher quality, lower latency, and more on demand,” said Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet in 2010. “This is a completely new satellite.” The statement, which was announced during the company’s annual conference, highlights the dynamism of the rapidly growing nanosatellite business.

The Pelican satellites might potentially aid rescue efforts by monitoring the spread of a fire, according to the business.

Planet already has a fleet of 180 Dove spacecraft that take daily photos of the entire planet, as well as 21 satellites that can photograph a specific region up to 10 times per day.

The new fleet is an upgraded version of the 21 satellites that were launched in 2014 and have a five- to six-year lifespan.

According to Schingler, the Pelican satellites, which were designed and constructed by Planet, will have a shorter lag time between when a photo is taken and when it is communicated, as opposed to the existing two hours. “Pelican is going to be better.” The Pelican satellites will also be able to take more photos each day than the current ten.

“Our first one will be out next year. Then, in 2023, we’ll launch a larger constellation,” Schingler told AFP, adding that the company can deploy “dozens, if not hundreds, of satellites.” “Depending on how many contracts it receives, it may launch a number of satellites.

Planet also introduced a new service for subscribers that simplifies data processing and interpretation.

Planet has over 700 government and private clients and produces over three million photos per day.

la/md/dw