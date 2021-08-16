Planes in Kabul are being swarmed as Afghans make a last-ditch attempt to flee.

Thousands of Afghans anxiously searching for a flight out of the country on Monday clung to an American plane as it prepared to take off from Kabul airport, fleeing the Taliban takeover.

As mayhem broke out on the tarmac, US Marines fired bullets into the air, canceling all commercial aircraft.

Hundreds of men run alongside a US Air Force plane as it moves down the runway, some clinging to the side of it, according to dramatic footage shared on social media.

Civilians hastily rush up an already congested and crumbling set of airstairs in other films.

Crowds watched as those who had successfully climbed the stairs assisted others, while others dangled by their hands from the stair railings.

Panicked families were attempting to flee the oncoming Taliban dictatorship with frightened children in tow and baggage heavy with belongings, two decades after the group’s harsh rule was overthrown by a US-led invasion.

“I’m terrified right now. They’re firing a lot of rounds into the air,” the witness claimed, declining to be identified for fear of jeopardizing his ability to flee.

According to the US State Department, American troops have secured the airport’s perimeter as they evacuate embassy staff and hundreds of Afghans who have worked for Washington’s interests since the Taliban were deposed in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Even though US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed the analogy, the turmoil at the airport was reminiscent of Washington’s earlier botched exit from Vietnam in 1975.

The US Embassy in Kabul issued a statement saying that American citizens and Afghans should “not travel to the airport.”

Thousands more Afghans, including those with no ties to the US-led coalition, arrived with the aim of getting out, despite the fact that they lacked tickets or visas for international destinations.

The chaos at the airport occurred just hours after Taliban leaders dispatched fighters to Kabul to keep the peace while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

“We are terrified to remain in this city, and we are attempting to evacuate Kabul,” said a 25-year-old man who requested anonymity.

Rumors disseminated on social media fueled many of the arrivals.

“I saw on Facebook that Canada is admitting Afghan refugees,” Ahmed remarked.

“I’ve been in danger since I served in the army. I would undoubtedly be targeted by the Taliban.”

The United States announced that their entire embassy staff had been evacuated to the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.