Pizza Hut Has More Than Meat Pepperoni: Here Are 5 States Where You Can Get It.

Pizza Hut is the latest food chain to introduce a Beyond Meat option on its menu. In five U.S. locations, meatless pepperoni will be available as a pizza topping starting Tuesday.

The Beyond Meat pepperoni option will be available in a limited number of places for a limited time. The special meatless offer is available in 70 various locations across Houston, Albany, New York, Macon, Georgia, Columbus, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Beyond Meat and Yum Brands officially teamed in February, but before that, Beyond Meat had been testing products with Yum franchises.

The vegan pepperoni alternative is the brand’s newest product being tested at Pizza Hut as part of its relationship expansion. Beyond Meats experimented with two different limited-time pizzas that included “Beyond Sausage” last November.

In a news statement, Georgeanne Erickson, Pizza Hut’s Chief Brand Officer, said, “Pizza Hut’s new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza provides the same iconic taste as our original pepperoni that fans know and love.”

“We’re providing customers additional options and reasons to adore Pizza Hut with this new plant-based option.”

The new choice has the potential to attract a whole new client base of those who are attempting to eat less meat or don’t eat meat at all. A new consumer base could aid the chain’s recovery following the end of the pandemic pizza boom.

In a news statement, Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer for Beyond Meat, said, “We know there is great consumer demand for pepperoni, and we’re excited to launch a game-changing plant-based pepperoni topping as the latest chapter in our innovation-focused relationship with Pizza Hut.”

Beyond Meat can benefit from expanding to new restaurant chains because its unique items account for the majority of its sales.

Consumers are excited by partnerships between big restaurants and Beyond Meat, but Beyond Meat items at fast-food chains have a habit of not lasting around for long and only being provided as a trial.

@pizzahut and @BeyondMeat will begin serving Beyond Meat Pepperoni Pizzas at select Pizza Hut locations across the United States starting today.

pic.twitter.com/SWEpLqRrIC https://t.co/kc9wFrVH12 pic.twitter.com/SWEpLqRrIC